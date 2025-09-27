Open Menu

Azma Mocks PTI Rally, Says Public Support ‘exposed’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has taken a swipe at the

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following its recent rally, saying the party is now “tasting

its own medicine of misbehavior.”

Reacting to the event on Saturday, she remarked: “Oh my God, what am I hearing? The split within

the party is now wide open.”

Bokhari said that despite utilizing the entire provincial machinery and gathering people from across

the country, the turnout at the rally venue reflected the true picture of PTI’s public support.

In a sarcastic tone, she added: “I don’t need to say anything—just count for yourselves and tell me

where the 1.5 to 2 million people are.”

The minister further pointed out that slogans raised against PTI’s own leaders, especially Ali Amin, along with mocking emojis being shared on social media, clearly demonstrate that the public’s reaction has turned

against the party’s narrative.

