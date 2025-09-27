Azma Mocks PTI Rally, Says Public Support ‘exposed’
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has taken a swipe at the
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following its recent rally, saying the party is now “tasting
its own medicine of misbehavior.”
Reacting to the event on Saturday, she remarked: “Oh my God, what am I hearing? The split within
the party is now wide open.”
Bokhari said that despite utilizing the entire provincial machinery and gathering people from across
the country, the turnout at the rally venue reflected the true picture of PTI’s public support.
In a sarcastic tone, she added: “I don’t need to say anything—just count for yourselves and tell me
where the 1.5 to 2 million people are.”
The minister further pointed out that slogans raised against PTI’s own leaders, especially Ali Amin, along with mocking emojis being shared on social media, clearly demonstrate that the public’s reaction has turned
against the party’s narrative.
