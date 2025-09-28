Petition Withdrawn Against Governor Tessori
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 12:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that a petition filed against him by retired judge and lawyer Ahmed Gabol has now been withdrawn.
He said that notices in this regard were scheduled for October 8, but during his interaction with Ahmed Gabol, he explained that he is “a Governor for all” and regularly meets people from all walks of life.
The Governor further mentioned that he shared in detail with Ahmed Gabol the initiatives taken over the past three years.
After listening, Ahmed Gabol agreed with his stance, appreciated his initiatives, and assured him that he was withdrawing the petition, a Governor house communique said.
He expressed these views while talking to journalists during his visit to the Karachi Press Club, where he was warmly welcomed by the Club’s President Fazil Jamili and office bearers. Governor Tessori assured full support for the journalist community, particularly for the Karachi Press Club, and emphasized the vital role of media in the establishment and continuity of democracy.
He noted that journalists serve as the “eyes and ears of society,” highlighting public issues and contributing towards their resolution. The governor praised their invaluable services, stating that his three-year journey as Governor Sindh would not have been possible without the cooperation of media.
He added that media had refrained from negative reporting and instead helped spread his initiatives across Pakistan and abroad.
Responding to a question, Governor Tessori termed his recent visit to China as highly successful, adding that the Chinese people consider Pakistan their “iron brother” a term they use with deep meaning. He expressed hope that Pakistan can also achieve similar development. He also remarked that the meeting of the Prime Minister and Field Marshal with U.S. President Donald Trump held great significance.
The Governor further praised the role of the legal fraternity in strengthening democracy, stressing that this is an era of moving forward, with encouraging news coming from both the United States and China. He announced that the historic battle of truth will continue to be commemorated every year on May 10.
Lawyer Ahmed Gabol, while speaking, said that he had filed the petition against political activities being held at Governor House. However, after Governor Sindh assured him that no political activities would take place in future, he expressed satisfaction and praised the Governor's initiatives.
Recent Stories
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Petition withdrawn against Governor Tessori6 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM grieves over loss of lives in fire incident in defence16 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah26 minutes ago
-
Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan reverts to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital46 minutes ago
-
IGP stresses modern technology for crime control46 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on overcharging, Assistant Commissioner Talagang imposes Rs. 114,000 fine56 minutes ago
-
Sindh solar programme transparent, no irregularities: Nasir Shah1 hour ago
-
Rs 3.05m released for medical expenses of injured policemen1 hour ago
-
Second CNS International Sailing Regatta-2025 concludes at PNS RAHBAR1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, with its unique geographical location, paradise for tourists: Governor1 hour ago
-
Azma mocks PTI rally, says public support ‘exposed’1 hour ago
-
17-year-old girl killed by uncle’s aerial firing in Karachi1 hour ago