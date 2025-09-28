Open Menu

Petition Withdrawn Against Governor Tessori

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 12:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that a petition filed against him by retired judge and lawyer Ahmed Gabol has now been withdrawn.

He said that notices in this regard were scheduled for October 8, but during his interaction with Ahmed Gabol, he explained that he is “a Governor for all” and regularly meets people from all walks of life.

The Governor further mentioned that he shared in detail with Ahmed Gabol the initiatives taken over the past three years.

After listening, Ahmed Gabol agreed with his stance, appreciated his initiatives, and assured him that he was withdrawing the petition, a Governor house communique said.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists during his visit to the Karachi Press Club, where he was warmly welcomed by the Club’s President Fazil Jamili and office bearers. Governor Tessori assured full support for the journalist community, particularly for the Karachi Press Club, and emphasized the vital role of media in the establishment and continuity of democracy.

He noted that journalists serve as the “eyes and ears of society,” highlighting public issues and contributing towards their resolution. The governor praised their invaluable services, stating that his three-year journey as Governor Sindh would not have been possible without the cooperation of media.

He added that media had refrained from negative reporting and instead helped spread his initiatives across Pakistan and abroad.

Responding to a question, Governor Tessori termed his recent visit to China as highly successful, adding that the Chinese people consider Pakistan their “iron brother” a term they use with deep meaning. He expressed hope that Pakistan can also achieve similar development. He also remarked that the meeting of the Prime Minister and Field Marshal with U.S. President Donald Trump held great significance.

The Governor further praised the role of the legal fraternity in strengthening democracy, stressing that this is an era of moving forward, with encouraging news coming from both the United States and China. He announced that the historic battle of truth will continue to be commemorated every year on May 10.

Lawyer Ahmed Gabol, while speaking, said that he had filed the petition against political activities being held at Governor House. However, after Governor Sindh assured him that no political activities would take place in future, he expressed satisfaction and praised the Governor's initiatives.

