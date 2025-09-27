Open Menu

Rs 3.05m Released For Medical Expenses Of Injured Policemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Police has released Rs 3.05 million for the medical expenses of officers

injured in the line of duty, as part of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar’s initiative

to ensure the best treatment for brave personnel.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mumtaz received Rs 1.5 million for his treatment, Constable Mirza Kashif Siddique Rs 1 million, Constable Nouman Gul Rs 300,000, and Constable Muhammad Sajid Rs 250,000. These officers had sustained injuries in various duty-related incidents.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Compensation Award Committee, chaired by Additional IG Welfare and Finance Imran Arshad.

IGP Dr Usman Anwar said that providing the best medical facilities and ensuring the swift recovery of injured officers is among his top priorities. He assured that every possible support would continue to be extended for their welfare. He also instructed supervisory officers to ensure no effort is spared in taking care of the health and wellbeing of injured police personnel.

