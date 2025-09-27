Open Menu

Saudi Arabia To Host 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission Session In Jeddah

Published September 27, 2025

Saudi Arabia to host 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Saudi Arabia will host the 27th session of the Near East Forestry and Range Commission in Jeddah from September 29 to October 1, bringing together regional and international experts to address pressing environmental challenges.

According to the SPA on Saturday, the event, jointly organized by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Kingdom’s National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, will focus on advanced methods and integrated solutions to maximize the potential of forests and rangelands. Discussions will center on tackling climate change impacts, strengthening food systems, and promoting sustainable rural development.

Key agenda items include linking the forestry sector with agroforestry, restoring degraded lands and ecosystems, finding solutions to drought and desertification, and advancing initiatives such as green cities and the use of artificial intelligence for climate-resilient land management.

Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Alfadley said the Kingdom’s hosting of the session reflects its strong commitment to environmental sustainability. He noted that Saudi Arabia currently presides over the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP16 and continues to lead transformative initiatives, including the Saudi Green Initiative and the middle East Green Initiative.

