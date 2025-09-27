Pakistan, with its unique geographical location, paradise for tourists: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, in his message on the occasion of World Tourism Day, stated that this year the day is being observed under the theme "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation."

He remarked that Pakistan, with its unique geographical location, is a paradise for tourists.

Tourism plays a vital role in shaping social, cultural, and economic development. It contributes significantly to job creation, increases exports, and fosters global prosperity.

Governor Tessori further emphasized that the promotion of tourism is crucial for the economic growth of any nation. In developing countries, tourism stands as the second-largest industry in terms of employment generation.