Sindh CM Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Fire Incident In Defence
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 12:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in Defense Fire Incident, on Saturday.
He expressed his grief with the bereaved families of the deceased women.
The chief minister directed Karachi commissioner to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured persons.
He said that all possible facilities should be provided to the affected families.
The CM also ordered immediate inquiry into fire incident, adding he directed to tighten fire safety measures in buildings.
