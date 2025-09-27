Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan reverts to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has handed over Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan back to the

Health and Population Department.

According to a notification issued on Saturday following a meeting, the hospital has once again

been declared as Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Manawan.

The decision marks a structural shift in the hospital’s status, bringing it under the administrative control of the Health and Population Department for improved healthcare delivery.