Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan Reverts To Tehsil Headquarters Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 11:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has handed over Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan back to the
Health and Population Department.
According to a notification issued on Saturday following a meeting, the hospital has once again
been declared as Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Manawan.
The decision marks a structural shift in the hospital’s status, bringing it under the administrative control of the Health and Population Department for improved healthcare delivery.
