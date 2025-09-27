Open Menu

Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan Reverts To Tehsil Headquarters Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 11:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has handed over Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan back to the

Health and Population Department.

According to a notification issued on Saturday following a meeting, the hospital has once again

been declared as Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Manawan.

The decision marks a structural shift in the hospital’s status, bringing it under the administrative control of the Health and Population Department for improved healthcare delivery.

