Crackdown On Overcharging, Assistant Commissioner Talagang Imposes Rs. 114,000 Fine

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 11:20 PM

TALAGANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Talagang, Rana Safdar Shabbir on Saturday led a crackdown on overcharging shopkeepers in various markets, accompanied by the Para Force.

The operation was conducted under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Hayat.

During the market inspections, prices of essential commodities like chicken and vegetables were reviewed.

Shopkeepers were instructed to display the official price list prominently to ensure compliance with fixed rates.

On this occasion, strict action was taken against shopkeepers found charging above the prescribed rates. A total fine of Rs. 114,000 was imposed on violators.

In a separate operation, Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Lawa, led an anti-encroachment drive near Danda Shah Bilwal Chowk. The operation resulted in the removal of illegal encroachments and flexes, clearing the roads.

