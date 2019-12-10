(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Division Tariq Abbas Qureshi Tuesday addressed a dialogue on 'Police, Law and Democratic Society' at a local university.

He said there should be grading in prison keeping in view the gravity of crime and no concession should be given to any prisoner due to political influence or his social status.

Various other speakers also spoke on the role of police. They said that the police should be people friendly and people should not feel any fear while approaching the police.

District Police Officer Sialkot (DPO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz and Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Arfan Sulehria and others were present on the occasion.