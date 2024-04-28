DIG visits jails

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal said on Sunday that the provincial government was striving to provide maximum facilities to prisoners through jail reforms.

In a visit to Mianwali and Shahpur jails, he said the provincial government had initiated different projects to bring about a positive change in the lives of prisoners after the completion of their sentence.

Later, the DIG also visited barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jails, and directed officers concerned to ensure quality food for the prisoners.