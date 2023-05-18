Digital record of Afghans War 1979 programs of Radio Pakistan damaged in May 10 attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Besides ransacking and putting on fire Radio Pakistan's historic building, the violent mob also damaged the digital record of its popular programs of the Afghan War 1979 after damaging its computers and electronic equipment.

Program Manager of Radio Pakistan Habib un Nabi told APP on Thursday that the digital record of famous programs including Hujra and Hindara, which played a key role in nullifying the propaganda of the anti-state elements during the Afghans War in 1979 were burnt to ashes by the miscreants on May 10.

Through Hujra and Hindara programs, he said that Radio Pakistan had spread awareness among the masses after USSR invaded Afghanistan in 1979 and effectively countered the nefarious propaganda of the anti-state elements.

He said, "The renowned broadcasters, Abdullah Jan Maghmoom and Shehzad Johar whom acted in 'Paynda Khan and Towakal Khan' roles in live shows, have highlighted different aspects of the Afghan war and its negative impact.

"Initially, the Hujra program was based on social issues. However, when the negative propaganda of the enemy forces against Pakistan increased, it was Radio Pakistan that came forward to help the nation which not only countered the opponents' malicious propaganda but also highlighted the true picture of the Afghans War and its adverse consequences on regional peace and stability." "Started in 1980, the Hunjra program has also highlighted the difficulties of millions of Afghan refugees after their migration to Pakistan." Radio Pakistan was the only credible source of information listened to by millions during that time of uncertainty in different languages including English, Urdu, and Pashto among others, he added.

People waited for its bulletins, current affairs, and dramas for hours due to its credibility and infotainment," said Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer while talking to APP.

"During the Afghan war, malicious propaganda was made from Radio Kabul and All India Radio against Pakistan. It was Radio Pakistan that has countered the negative propaganda by promoting unity and national cohesion," he recalled.

He said millions of people listened to Radio famous Hindara program in the 1980s due to its excellent scripts, content, objectivity, and dialogue delivery during the Afghans War.

The hosting of Inayatulllah Gul and Taj Nabi was very impressive that kept listeners intact till the conclusion of Hindara," he said.

Habib-un-Nabi said that the Hindhara program was still being broadcasted from Radio Pakistan and its signature tune takes listeners to the past glory.

He said the digital record of the Radio literary program i.e. peoples magazine' with rare voices of eminent writers Qalandar Mohmand, Ghazi Sial, Ajmal Khattak, Samandar Khan Samandar, and Ghazi Sial was also damaged.

He said the recording of some famous programs like Saiban, Human Youth, Sokhi Ghar, and features/documentaries was affected and our teams were busy restoring the process.

He said Pashto and urdu songs of renowned musicians and singers besides handwritten drama scripts of famous writers and discs were also set on fire. The Pashto and Urdu dramas' scripts authored by famous writers Hamza Khan Shinwari, Dr Muhammad Azam Azam, Younas Qayasi, , Arbab Abdul Wakeel, Hamayun Huma, Sahir Afridi, Begium AR Daud, Zaitoon Bannu and Syed Rasool Rasa were also destroyed. The books on different topics were also put on fire by violent mobs.

The rare picture of renowned broadcasters, Abdul Jan Magmoom and Aftab Ahmed, who announced Pakistan's independence day at midnight of August 13-14, 1947 in Pashto and Urdu besides Qari Muhammad, who recited the Holy Quran respectively, was no more.

The national broadcaster started its transmission from a room at the civil secretariat Peshawar in 1935 after the first radio transmitter gifted by Radio inventor Markoni to Sir Shabzada Abdul Qayyum Khan during the latter London was installed here.

Later, the broadcaster was shifted to the old Radio Pakistan building (now the Supreme Court registry) on Khyber Road in 1942. It was then shifted to the existing building after it was inaugurated by former President General Zaiul Haq in 1985.

Javed Babar, pride of performance in performing arts told APP, "Radio Pakistan is the custodian of our cultural heritage and an attack on this historic building was tantamount to an assault on our national heritage, culture, dramas, and music." He demanded its immediate reconstruction.

Station Director of Radio Pakistan Ejaz Khan said that resuming transmissions within hours after the attack showed the hard work, dedication, and professional commitment of its officers and employees.

He said the transmissions were resumed from four transmission lines including 1260 Khz, 24 hours from FM 101, Soratul Quran, and News- Current Affairs within a few hours after the attack.

"The burnt building of Radio Pakistan has been opened to the general public, students, and youth.""The students and civil society are coming to Radio Pakistan's building and condemning the attack," he informed.