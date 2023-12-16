Dinner hosted in honor of newly promoted police officials

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Prominent educationist Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Junaid Khalid and entrepreneur Malik Siddique Awan hosted a reception in honor of police officers who were promoted to the next ranks from ASI to Sub-Inspectors here late Friday.

Those who were promoted from 16th to 17th scale were included Iftikhar Ahmed, Khalil Ahmed, Hafiz Tanveer Ahmed, Waqar Khan, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Waheed and Motorway Police Officer Inspector Sardar Farooq Khan.

The event was attended by DSP Saddar Circle Sanaullah Khan, Chief Security Officer Attock Police Taimur Khan Ali Zai, PRO Attock Police Malik Muhammad Naeem, CSO to DPO Sami Khan, Reader to SP Investigation Attock Nabeel Khan, OSI Malik Mehrab Khan, In-charge Special Branch Haji Azam Khan, SHO Police Station Rango Mohsin Shah, SHO Police Station Saddar Attock Safdar Khan, officers of Attock Police and local elites.

Congratulating the promoted police officials on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, well known journalists Nisar Ali Khan and Junaid Khalid expressed the hope that the officials would perform their duties diligently to protect the lives and properties of the people.