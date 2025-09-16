Dera police foil smuggling bid, recover arms, narcotics

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The district police have carried out two successful operations, seizing heavy arms and narcotics while arresting three suspects.

In the first action, a team of Darazinda police station intercepted a motor car at the Amman-Mela checkpost and recovered four Kalashnikov rifles with magazines and 2,660 rounds concealed in secret compartments of the vehicle. The police also arrested two suspects, identified as Aftab Khan son of Gul Kareem of Peshawar and Abdullah son of Dawar Khan Achakzai of Balochistan.

In another raid, a team of the Cantt police station recovered 3.24 kilograms of hashish from a narcotics peddler on Link Road near Band Dhapanwala. The accused, identified as Zafar Ali of Basti Dewala, was arrested on the spot.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action would continue against criminals involved in arms smuggling and drug trafficking to ensure peace and security in the district.

