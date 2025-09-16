Open Menu

Dera Police Foil Smuggling Bid, Recover Arms, Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Dera police foil smuggling bid, recover arms, narcotics

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The district police have carried out two successful operations, seizing heavy arms and narcotics while arresting three suspects.

In the first action, a team of Darazinda police station intercepted a motor car at the Amman-Mela checkpost and recovered four Kalashnikov rifles with magazines and 2,660 rounds concealed in secret compartments of the vehicle. The police also arrested two suspects, identified as Aftab Khan son of Gul Kareem of Peshawar and Abdullah son of Dawar Khan Achakzai of Balochistan.

In another raid, a team of the Cantt police station recovered 3.24 kilograms of hashish from a narcotics peddler on Link Road near Band Dhapanwala. The accused, identified as Zafar Ali of Basti Dewala, was arrested on the spot.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action would continue against criminals involved in arms smuggling and drug trafficking to ensure peace and security in the district.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

32 minutes ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

37 minutes ago
 Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housin ..

Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas

47 minutes ago
 Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

47 minutes ago
 Five security officials including captain martyred ..

Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25

PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25

1 hour ago
‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in ..

‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in China

1 hour ago
 ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match r ..

ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash

1 hour ago
 Tabreed shareholders approve interim dividend of 6 ..

Tabreed shareholders approve interim dividend of 6.5 fils per share for H1

2 hours ago
 UAE national futsal team to face Malaysia in Asian ..

UAE national futsal team to face Malaysia in Asian Cup qualifiers

2 hours ago
 Study warns childhood high blood pressure linked t ..

Study warns childhood high blood pressure linked to adult heart disease

2 hours ago
 Governor of CBUAE participates in 85th Meeting of ..

Governor of CBUAE participates in 85th Meeting of GCC Central Bank Governors Com ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan