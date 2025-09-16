Old man killed over old enmity

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The rival group on Tuesday shot dead a 60-year-old man over old enmity in the Village of Karial Kallan.

The police said the deceased namely Muhammad Arshid Jutt, was going to his village on a motorcycle when his rivals, including Mudassir, opened indiscriminate firing and killed him on the spot.

They said the body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), adding that the police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

