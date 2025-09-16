Open Menu

Security Arrangements Reviewed For Ongoing Anti-polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Security arrangements reviewed for ongoing anti-polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Shabbir Hussain Shah on Tuesday visited several areas to take stock of security arrangements put in place for the second day of the polio campaign in the district.

Accompanied by SP Investigation Asif Mehmood, the DPO met with polio teams, encouraged them, and instructed security personnel to ensure the protection of all field workers.

He said the safe future of our children was a top priority, and the services of polio workers were of critical importance in this regard.

He was of the view that police presence in sensitive areas should be further strengthened to respond swiftly to any untoward incident.

The DPO also appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the police and polio teams in this national campaign, stressing that public support is vital for the complete eradication of polio from the country.

According to the Tank police spokesperson, a strong security presence has been deployed across all union councils during the campaign.

Thanks to public cooperation and the dedication of security forces, the campaign was progressing successfully in a peaceful manner, he added.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

32 minutes ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

36 minutes ago
 Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housin ..

Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas

46 minutes ago
 Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

47 minutes ago
 Five security officials including captain martyred ..

Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25

PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25

1 hour ago
‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in ..

‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in China

1 hour ago
 ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match r ..

ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash

1 hour ago
 Tabreed shareholders approve interim dividend of 6 ..

Tabreed shareholders approve interim dividend of 6.5 fils per share for H1

2 hours ago
 UAE national futsal team to face Malaysia in Asian ..

UAE national futsal team to face Malaysia in Asian Cup qualifiers

2 hours ago
 Study warns childhood high blood pressure linked t ..

Study warns childhood high blood pressure linked to adult heart disease

2 hours ago
 Governor of CBUAE participates in 85th Meeting of ..

Governor of CBUAE participates in 85th Meeting of GCC Central Bank Governors Com ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan