Security Arrangements Reviewed For Ongoing Anti-polio Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Shabbir Hussain Shah on Tuesday visited several areas to take stock of security arrangements put in place for the second day of the polio campaign in the district.
Accompanied by SP Investigation Asif Mehmood, the DPO met with polio teams, encouraged them, and instructed security personnel to ensure the protection of all field workers.
He said the safe future of our children was a top priority, and the services of polio workers were of critical importance in this regard.
He was of the view that police presence in sensitive areas should be further strengthened to respond swiftly to any untoward incident.
The DPO also appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the police and polio teams in this national campaign, stressing that public support is vital for the complete eradication of polio from the country.
According to the Tank police spokesperson, a strong security presence has been deployed across all union councils during the campaign.
Thanks to public cooperation and the dedication of security forces, the campaign was progressing successfully in a peaceful manner, he added.
