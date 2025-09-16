Sindh Water Flow Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department on Tuesday has released the latest water flow data for rivers and barrages.
According to the current situation the water level continues to show a decreasing trend, with inflow at 609,137 cusecs and outflow at 580,927 cusecs in Guddu Barrage.
In Sukkur Barrage, inflow is recorded at 571,800 cusecs, while outflow is at 518,120 cusecs.
Besides, the water level shows an increase, with inflow at 300,853 cusecs and outflow at 289,098 cusecs in the Kotri Barrage.
According to officials, inflow is recorded at 234,755 cusecs, while outflow is at 229,905 cusecs at the Punjab head (Panjnad).
The Sindh Information Department regularly releases updates on water flow to keep the public informed about the current situation.
