Open Menu

Sindh Water Flow Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Sindh Water Flow Update

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department on Tuesday has released the latest water flow data for rivers and barrages.

According to the current situation the water level continues to show a decreasing trend, with inflow at 609,137 cusecs and outflow at 580,927 cusecs in Guddu Barrage.

In Sukkur Barrage, inflow is recorded at 571,800 cusecs, while outflow is at 518,120 cusecs.

Besides, the water level shows an increase, with inflow at 300,853 cusecs and outflow at 289,098 cusecs in the Kotri Barrage.

According to officials, inflow is recorded at 234,755 cusecs, while outflow is at 229,905 cusecs at the Punjab head (Panjnad).

The Sindh Information Department regularly releases updates on water flow to keep the public informed about the current situation.

Recent Stories

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

2 minutes ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

16 minutes ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

31 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

1 hour ago
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

1 hour ago
 Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housin ..

Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas

1 hour ago
 Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

1 hour ago
 Five security officials including captain martyred ..

Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25

PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25

2 hours ago
 ‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in ..

‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in China

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan