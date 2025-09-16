Training Session On Emergency Medical Response Held
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122 Dera Ismail Khan has organized a training session at Rescue Station 11 in order to further enhance prompt and effective response during emergencies.
According to the service's spokesman, the session was conducted under the special directives of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah.
He said that the main objective of the session was to equip rescue personnel with modern techniques in on-spot treatment and improve their professional capabilities in providing immediate medical aid.
The training wing of Rescue 1122 provided comprehensive instruction on Basic Life Support (BLS) to the participants.
During the session, rescuers were trained in life-saving techniques, rapid response methods, and the principles of delivering professional services in emergency and accidental situations. Practical drills were also conducted to reinforce these skills.
The spokesman added such training sessions would not only further improve the skills of rescue staff but also ensure timely, safe, and quality assistance to the public during emergencies.
APP/slm
