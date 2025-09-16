Wellness Warriors Dhirkot prove how small efforts create big impact

ISLAMABAD/ DHIRKOT(AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Sep, 2025) Every big change in the world starts with a small step, and in Dhirkot, Kashmir, that step was taken by a group of young boys who formed WWD, Wellness Warriors Dhirkot. Their mission goes beyond cleanliness and health; it embodies courage, commitment, and community leadership. Without wealth or political power, these boys chose action over apathy, setting an example for others to follow.

WWD has become a model for how youth-led initiatives can spark meaningful change at the grassroots level. They prove that leadership doesn’t require titles, just the will to care, the strength to act, and the vision to uplift a community. In a time where distractions are many, their story reminds us that ordinary people can become extraordinary role models.

For years, residents of Dhirkot have struggled with poor hospital conditions, lack of medicines, staff shortage, and missing basic facilities. For poor families, it’s even worse.

Wellness Warriors Dhirkot (WWD) took the initiative to engage with doctors at the DHQ Hospital, who explained that although the hospital is equipped with modern facilities, a shortage of staff limits their optimal utilization. By sharing these insights, WWD helped the community appreciate the hospital’s significant potential, encouraging greater confidence in local healthcare and reducing the need to travel to other cities for treatment.

WWD shared this through social media and community discussions, aiming to improve healthcare in Dhirkot.

Cleanliness was long ignored in Dhirkot. The warriors took real action. They installed dustbins in key areas, conducted a survey with people of all ages, elders, children, and students from various institutions. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

One major achievement was clearing the oldest and largest litter pile at Chinar Morr, with volunteers of all ages helping out.

WWD members also cleaned areas from the Dhirkot Police Station to the AC Office, installing new bins to promote proper waste disposal.

Their actions showed that small efforts can spark real change.

One clean street inspires another.

Special appeals were made to hospitals, hotels, and fruit shops, big contributors to local waste, to manage their garbage responsibly. Diaper waste, in particular, remains a concern.

The condition of roads in Dhirkot is another concern. Potholes and cracks make daily travel difficult and dangerous.WWD highlighted these issues by taking photos and sharing them online and with local offices.

Their message was clear: safe roads are not a luxury, they’re a necessity.

WWD stands out for its spirit. While many young people spend their time on mobiles or games, these boys chose to serve their town.

"They’ve become role models, using social media to raise awareness and inspire others to join." In one memorable moment, an elder Faraz Abbasi in the community shared heartfelt reflections during an interview, praising the team’s efforts and the positive change they brought.

While some bins were used properly, others were ignored, showing that more public awareness is still needed.

WWD’s story isn’t just Dhirkot’s, it’s a model for all of Pakistan. Too often, we complain about problems but do nothing.

These boys are showing that change begins with us.

If every town had a WWD, our streets would be cleaner, hospitals better, and people more united.

WWD is more than a group of boys, they’re a symbol of hope. By addressing healthcare, cleaning up waste, and raising their voices, they are making Dhirkot better for everyone.

“It was a difficult task, but we somehow managed,” said a volunteer, Raja Farooq recalling the Chinar Morr cleanup.

The youth of Dhirkot have lit a spark, now it’s up to all of us to keep it burning. Their courage, commitment, and care for their community show what’s possible when young Pakistanis take the lead. This is more than a local story; it’s a call to action. If every town, every city, and every citizen stands up with the same spirit, we can build a healthier, stronger, and more united Pakistan, together.

