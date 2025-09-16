UN Delegation Calls On Provincial Minister To Discuss Projects, Climate Change Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Pakistan, Muhammad Yahya Khan along with the UN Country Mission delegation on Tuesday called on Sindh Minister, for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and discussed UN projects and climate change issues in the province.
According to a press statement, the provincial minister warmly received the UN delegation upon their arrival at his village, Syed Khadim Ali Shah.
The UN delegation included Jennifer Ankerum (UNOPS), Afke Bootsman (Head of UNRCO), and other officials.
During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the ongoing UN projects in Sindh, climate change, and other key issues.
On this occasion, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah appreciated the efforts of the Resident Coordinator's office in strengthening the UN system and promoting mutual relations.
He stated that the Sindh government was committed to fulfilling global agreements, especially the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The minister further expressed that the provincial government was keen on the timely completion of the projects being implemented under the United Nations' supervision.
He praised the UN's role and actions during natural disasters across the country, particularly in Sindh.
The minister pointed out that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had always appreciated the cooperation and role of the United Nations in sustainable development, human rights, and climate change in Pakistan.
He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh government reaffirmed its full support for the ongoing programs under the UN.
Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah also presented traditional Sindhi caps and Ajraks (shawls) as gifts to the guests.
