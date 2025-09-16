Open Menu

Identity Is Birthright, Not A Privilege: Spokesperson NADRA

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Identity is birthright, not a privilege: Spokesperson NADRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Spokesperson and Director of NADRA Syed Shabahat Ali on Tuesday said that Identity is a basic human right, and every individual must be recognized as such.

While speaking to a private news channel, he said International Identity Day is marked to highlight the global recognition that identity is a fundamental, birth-given right of every person.

“This day has been observed since 2018 to raise awareness that everyone deserves to be counted,” he said.

He added that NADRA, being the responsible authority in Pakistan, actively participates in this day each year.

Ali revealed that there is still a 16.5% identity gap in Pakistan, which translates to nearly 40 million people without official identification.

“Women are most affected,” he said. “Poverty, remote locations, and lack of access to mass communication are the major reasons behind this gap.”

He stressed that many people living in far-flung areas remain outside the national network, making identification efforts more difficult.

“We are identifying such pockets and working through data to locate and reach them,” he added.

Ali also said that NADRA has launched mobile registration units to ensure no one is left behind.

“The database helps us plan campaigns in the right areas,” he said.

He made a strong appeal to parents, saying that registering every child at birth is their right and that no child should be deprived of identity.

