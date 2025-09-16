Businessman deprived of Rs1.7 mln in brazen daylight robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Armed robbers struck in the heart of the city on Tuesday, making off with Rs1.7 million in cash during a daring daylight robbery in the Gulbahar area.

According to police, two gunmen riding a motorcycle intercepted businessman Azhar Masood, a resident of Sheikh Abad, as he was heading to Gulbahar from his car trading outlet in Garhi Qamardin. The robbers held him at gunpoint, seized the cash, and managed to escape.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. However, the ease with which the suspects carried out the heist has once again highlighted the surge in street crime across the provincial capital, leaving residents questioning whether Peshawar has been left at the mercy of criminals.

Meanwhile, two unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers intercepted Barrister Saqib Hussain at gunpoint on Dalazak Road and snatched his expensive iPhone before fleeing the scene.