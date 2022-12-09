UrduPoint.com

Dismissal Of Main England Batters Target, Says Abrar Ahmed

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Dismissal of main England batters target, says Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan's debutant spin bowler Abrar Ahmed said that dismissal of main England batters was target and he was happy to achieve the target and dismissing top seven batsman of the guest team in the first inning of the second test match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan's debutant spin bowler Abrar Ahmed said that dismissal of main England batters was target and he was happy to achieve the target and dismissing top seven batsman of the guest team in the first inning of the second test match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Holding a press conference after the first day game, the debutant spinner Abrar Ahmed said that he used every trick to achieve his target of dismissing Joy Root and Ben Stokes and finally achieved it. He said that he would continue the same spirit for domination in the second inning as well.

He said that pitch was helping spin and he used it successfully.

Abrar added that no matter either pitches was sporting bowlers or not, the player has to perform. He said that before becoming a part of the Pakistan team it was his aim to play role in victory. He said that Pakistan batters were good against spin bowling.

He said that he performed well when he started his cricket in 2017 from Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and he remained out of the cricket for two years due to some injuries. He said that he was doing well with the red ball also from last two years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Pakistan Super League Same 2017 Karachi Kings From Top

Recent Stories

Biden's Clemency Prohibits Viktor Bout From Return ..

Biden's Clemency Prohibits Viktor Bout From Returning to US - Document

32 seconds ago
 NAB Karachi marks International Anti-Corruption Da ..

NAB Karachi marks International Anti-Corruption Day

33 seconds ago
 All-out facilitation at border crossing points for ..

All-out facilitation at border crossing points for monthly exodus of 385,000 Afg ..

35 seconds ago
 US Rejects WTO Conclusions on US Steel And Aluminu ..

US Rejects WTO Conclusions on US Steel And Aluminum Measures, Won't Remove Dutie ..

36 seconds ago
 LHC seeks replies from govt on plea against Riaz's ..

LHC seeks replies from govt on plea against Riaz's appointment as opposition lea ..

7 minutes ago
 US Treasury Targets Over 40 People, Entities From ..

US Treasury Targets Over 40 People, Entities From 9 Countries With Human Rights ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.