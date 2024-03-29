Open Menu

Disputes Resolution, Enhanced Understanding Vital For Regional Peace, Stability: Pakistan's India Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 08:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Pakistan's charge d'affaires in India said that the goal of regional peace and stability could be achieved by enhancing mutual understanding, addressing shared concerns and resolving longstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir.

"A cycle of perpetual conflict and tensions, is not our ordained destiny. We can emerge from the shadow of the past and script a future of hope for our two peoples based on peaceful coexistence, sovereign equality and mutual respect”, Saad Ahmad Warraich said addressing the Pakistan Day reception held at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, said a press release received on Friday.

He said that the founding fathers of Pakistan and India had envisioned amicable relations between the two countries. Unfortunately, the history of their bilateral relationship remained challenged for the most part, he added.

The grand reception was attended by a large number of guests including political figures, members from the diplomatic corps, businessmen, representatives of media and civil society, and prominent Muslims personalities including the custodians of different shrines in India.

The charge d’affaires, who earlier received the guests at the chancery lawns, highlighted the significance of the Pakistan Day saying that the historic resolution adopted by the All India Muslim League at its annual session in Lahore, on March 23, 1940, provided the basis for the Pakistan Movement.

He said that under the visionary leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the idea of Pakistan became a reality within a span of seven years.

Warraich told the gathering that over the years, Pakistan had made important strides in strengthening pluralism, deepening democracy, promoting a free media and nurturing a vibrant civil society. The dynamic and enterprising youth of Pakistan are a repository of the nation’s enduring faith in a bright and prosperous future, he added.

The guests were served with traditional Pakistani cuisine. The documentaries highlighting Pakistan’s natural beauty, national heritage, landscape, art and culture were also screened during the event.

