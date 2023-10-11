Dist Accounts Officers directed to dispose of pending cases on merit

Inspector General Treasuries Sindh Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh has directed the District Accounts Officers that the pending cases should be disposed of quickly on merit so that people do not face any kind of inconvenience

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Treasuries Sindh Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh has directed the District Accounts Officers that the pending cases should be disposed of quickly on merit so that people do not face any kind of inconvenience.

He was addressing an open Court (Khuli Kachehri) held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial library, Larkana on Wednesday on pension and other related issues of government employees, retired employees and pensioners and issued directives for resolving them.

He warned if any complaints were received in writing against the officers and staff creating undue problems for the government employees, retired employees and pensioners in the District Accounts Office, they should be inquired into so that legal action could be taken against them.

In the open conversation, various people including retired employees and pensioners complained and said that the issue of our family pension is pending in the treasury office, on which the Inspector General of Treasuries took information from the District Accounts Officer, on which he informed that there are some cases in which the relevant department has not completed the code formalities or they have not reached us, upon which the Inspector General of Treasuries gave instructions to the concerned departments to complete the code formalities and send them to the treasury office in any case so that there is no hindrance.

Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh further said that we are conducting these open discussions on the special instructions of the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar and the orders of the Finance Department because the Chief Minister of Sindh has special directives that the affairs of the people should be solved on the basis of merit and priority so that they have do not suffer.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Javed Ahmad Kumbhar assured the complainants that their legitimate problems would be solved by the relevant office in the treasury office and that if they faced any problem, they should contact me.

Addressing the open discussion, District Accounts Officer Larkana Zafar Abbas Unnar said that the legitimate work of the people will be done in any case and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. In this view, if there is any kind of trouble, they can meet me.

Deputy Inspector General of Treasuries Agha Shahryar Khan, Habib-ur-Rehman Arain, Additional District Accounts Officer Larkana, officials of the district and other stakeholders were present in the open court.