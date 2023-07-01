Distillery Unearthed, 3 Drug Pushers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three drug pushers and unearthed a distillery besides recovering drugs from their possessions during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against drug dealers across the city.
The police have arrested three drug pushers Zain-Ul-Abedin, Farooq and Muhammad Sajjad respectively by New Multan, Chehlyak and Muzaffarabad police stations.
The police have also unearthed a distillery and recovered 144 bottles of imported wine, cocaine of worth of a million, 190-litre liquor, fake labels, empty bottles and cash from their possessions.
Separate cases have been registered against them with the concerned police stations, police sources added.