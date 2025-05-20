Open Menu

District Admin Abbottabad Takes Key Steps To Improve Public Health And Prison Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The District Administration Abbottabad has intensified efforts to improve public service delivery by undertaking significant initiatives in both healthcare and prison welfare, in line with the government’s broader directives for citizen-centric governance.

As part of these efforts, Additional Deputy Commissioner ADC (Finance and Planning) Azka Fatima paid an official visit to the District Population Welfare Office.

During the visit, the District Population Welfare Officer briefed her on the department’s performance, ongoing programs, and services being provided to the public.

ADC Azka Fatima thoroughly inspected the office’s records and medicine stock and issued directives aimed at ensuring enhanced and uninterrupted healthcare services to the citizens. She emphasized the importance of accessible and efficient health facilities as a fundamental public right.

In a parallel move, under the directions of DC Abbottabad, ADC (Relief and Human Rights) Amanullah Saeed conducted a detailed inspection of the District Jail Abbottabad alongside committee members.

The visit aimed to assess the living conditions and basic facilities provided to the inmates. The inspection covered various sections of the jail, including the kitchen, barracks, hospital, computer lab, wards, and library.

During the visit, ADC Amanullah Saeed reviewed the quality and availability of facilities, interacted with jail staff, and instructed the jail administration to ensure that all inmates are provided with the mandated basic amenities. These include proper food, medical care, hygiene standards, and access to educational and recreational resources.

These proactive measures by the district administration reflect a strong commitment to public welfare, transparency, and institutional accountability. Officials reaffirmed that such field visits will continue to monitor service delivery, identify gaps, and implement reforms that directly benefit the community.

