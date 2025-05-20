Unicef Official Visits Child Protection Bureau
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A child protection specialist of UNICEF visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sargodha.
During the visit, Susan Andrew inspected various administrative sections of the bureau and the activity room prepared for the children.
District Officer Child Protection Bureau, Ali Abid Naqvi, briefed her on the aims and objectives of the Child Protection Unit and its performance.
Child Protection Officer Zahida Manzoor from UNICEF, CEO of Pahaan Organization Dr. Naeem Zafar and others were also present. Susan Andrew appreciated the performance of the Child Protection Unit and assured full cooperation in the future.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Unicef official visits Child Protection Bureau2 minutes ago
-
Special secretary reviews progress on development projects2 minutes ago
-
Center of excellence for citrus inaugurated at UoS12 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes 26 computers, internet devices among talented girls of rural areas12 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves SIUT for Rahimyarkhan, Pindi, houses for Balochistan, KPK12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continues12 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts seminar for CSS aspirants12 minutes ago
-
Traffic police, UoS collaborate for road safety education12 minutes ago
-
Protective measures launched in cattle markets12 minutes ago
-
Khattak family donates Rs. 4 million for KMU Islamic Center22 minutes ago
-
Sindh CS, UNICEF delegation discuss comprehensive roadmap for out-of-school children22 minutes ago
-
Developmental projects & issues across the division were discussed by Hasan Zardari22 minutes ago