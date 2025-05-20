Unicef official visits Child Protection Bureau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A child protection specialist of UNICEF visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sargodha.

During the visit, Susan Andrew inspected various administrative sections of the bureau and the activity room prepared for the children.

District Officer Child Protection Bureau, Ali Abid Naqvi, briefed her on the aims and objectives of the Child Protection Unit and its performance.

Child Protection Officer Zahida Manzoor from UNICEF, CEO of Pahaan Organization Dr. Naeem Zafar and others were also present. Susan Andrew appreciated the performance of the Child Protection Unit and assured full cooperation in the future.