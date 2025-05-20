Open Menu

Armed Forces Boost Pakistan’s Global Standing, National Pride: PA Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has commended Pakistan’s armed forces for their historic and decisive response to Indian aggression, stating that the Pakistan Air Force, Army, and Navy have taught India a memorable lesson and elevated the nation’s pride on the global stage.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 12th international conference on Research in Education (ICORE) organized by the Institute of Education and Research (IER), University of the Punjab, under the theme “Education for the Future: Challenges and Opportunities” at Faisal Auditorium, here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of academics, researchers, faculty members, and students from universities across Pakistan. Notable attendees included Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, VC Allama Iqbal Open University Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, VC Government College University Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam, VC University of Jhang Prof. Dr. Faheem Aftab, VC Emerson University Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, VC University of Gujrat Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq, renowned educationist Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, Chairman TEVTA Brig. (R) Sajid Khokhar, IER Director Prof. Dr. Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, and Conference Secretary Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahid Farooq.

In his address, PA Speaker Malik Ahmad said Pakistan has played a frontline role in the global war against terrorism, sacrificing over 90,000 lives and incurring economic losses worth billions of Dollars. He questioned how, in light of these sacrifices, India could level baseless accusations of terrorism against Pakistan. He condemned India’s unprovoked acts, including violations of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the unilateral blockage of water resources. He emphasized that Pakistan demonstrated courage, skill, and strategic acumen before the world. “This era is one of the proudest of my life,” he remarked, noting the pivotal role of technology in the recent Pakistan-India conflict. He praised the youth of Pakistan for shaping a powerful narrative that earned international recognition.

Reflecting on the past, he said earlier education systems lacked technological integration, but today’s students are fortunate to be learning with advanced tools.

“Learning modern skills alongside education is essential for survival and progress,” he said.

The speaker expressed pleasure at attending the conference and urged students to pursue modern knowledge diligently. He also stressed the importance of regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI), acknowledging that no AI experts are currently present in the assembly. He revealed that an agreement is being considered with a university to provide AI training to lawmakers so that future legislation can be well-informed. He expressed optimism that the three-day conference would produce high-quality research papers and policy insights.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali commended the armed forces and national leadership for their bravery and strategic use of technology in confronting Indian aggression. He said, “We are grateful to Allah Almighty for granting us a decisive victory.” He highlighted that the recent events have proven that knowledge is the foundation of progress and that technological advancement stems from a strong educational base. He emphasized that Pakistan’s future lies in promoting unity, science, technology, and education. He noted that Punjab University is taking concrete steps to integrate artificial intelligence across all departments. Dr. Ali also called on teachers to play an active role in guiding students, reducing frustration, and encouraging tolerance. “We must follow the teachings of the Sufi saints, set aside ego, and respect differing opinions to create a peaceful society,” he said. He congratulated the organizing team for arranging a successful conference.

AIOU VC Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood encouraged students to equip themselves with practical skills relevant to their disciplines, stating that while universities can provide training, it is the responsibility of students to make that training effective through personal initiative. He emphasized the importance of technological literacy for students in all fields.

GCUF VC Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam commended Punjab University for hosting a timely and forward-looking conference, aligned with the evolving needs of education. He stressed the need for strategic planning and the establishment of institutions that can effectively support students in the future.

