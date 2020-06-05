District admin inspect 10903 shops so far, seal 490 for violation of SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Distinct administrations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued strict monitoring of business and commercial areas to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the directives issued by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz in light of decisions taken by National Coordination Committee(NCC).

Teams of district administration have sealed various shops, plazas and various businesses centres in different areas where SOPs were not being followed. Fine has also been imposed on owners of businesses.

District administration across the province have so far inspected 10903 shops out of which 3894 shops have been found as per SOPs, 2981 shops have been issued warnings, 2751 shops have been fined for violation of SOPs while 490 shops have been sealed. Similarly, out of 454 markets, 14 markets have been fined for violation of SOPs while 35 markets have been sealed.

Out of 149 bus stands, eight have been fined for violating SOPs and 16 bus stands were sealed.

3510 public transport vehicles were inspected out of which 198 vehicles were fined for violation of SOPs while 82 vehicles have been impounded. After inspecting 5575 industrial units across the province 15 industrial units were fined over violation of guidelines issued by government and 37 industrial units have been sealed.

Similarly, 11684 public places have also been inspected where 488 persons have been fined for violating SOPs. 736 petrol pumps were inspected in different districts of the province and 79 petrol pumps have been fined and 46 petrol pumps have been sealed for violating SOPs.

Action has also been taken against owners of filling stations that were found creating shortage of petroleum products.