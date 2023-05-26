District administration to utilize all resources for public, says DC Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that the district administration is for public welfare all the resources are being utilized.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of district administration officers on Friday, in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Anjum Raja, Assistant Commissioners across the district and others attended.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that more facilities are being provided in the Dialysis Center in Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital Attock.

Establishment of Thalassemia Center is also being implemented.

Fountain House was also being established with the support of philanthropists. Gifted students from educational institutions across the district have been given modern IT education under the "Learn and Learn" program. going so that they can become economically self-sufficient.

He directed all administrative officers to conduct anti-encroachment operations in their tehsils. Pay special attention to sanitation issues and initiate such projects through public-private partnerships. Do what can provide maximum facilities to the people.