District coordination committee meeting held

A meeting of district coordination committee (DCC) was held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo

The meeting reviewed development schemes and security of the district.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for sports Rai Taimur Bhatti, Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, Advisor to CM Nawab Faisal Hyat Jabuwana, MPAs Maulana Muawia Azam and Asif Kathia, DPO Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, officers of departments concerned and others.

The meeting discussed ADP of the district, Community Development Programme, Punjab Municipal Services and plan of roads in rural areas.

Addressing the meeting, MPAs asked the district administration to speed up the schemes and proposed to complete the schemes well in time.

The provincial ministers said steps were being taken to give relief to citizens on the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The DC said the district administration was working on welfare oriented schemes.

Elected representatives presented different schemes and officers of nation building departments gave briefing about ongoing development schemes.