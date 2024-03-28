District land use Planning, Management Committee meeting held in Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Following the directive of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Thursday chaired a significant meeting of the District Land Use Planning and Management Committee in Haripur to address matters regarding land use.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Humaira Mahmood provided comprehensive briefings to the participants. During the meeting, participants were told about the progress achieved in the past month concerning land use within the district of Haripur. It was decided that actions would be continued against illegal housing schemes and land plotting to safeguard public investments.

In a significant move towards environmental conservation, TMAs were directed to establish new dumping grounds situated away from residential areas for effective garbage disposal. The selection of these sites was made contingent upon approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Furthermore, the meeting underscored the importance of enforcing regulations laid out in the Land Use and Building Control Act 2021.

It was decided that strict enforcement measures would be taken against all forms of constructions lacking approved plans.

The Land Use and Building Control Act 2021, a cornerstone legislation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provides comprehensive guidance on various aspects including the establishment of housing societies, industrial units, land plotting, and approvals of designs.

The deliberations in the meeting signify a concerted effort by the authorities to ensure sustainable development and prudent management of land resources in the district of Haripur.

In the meeting Additional Deputy Commissioners responsible for General and Finance and Planning portfolios, Assistant Commissioners, representatives from the Sub National Governance Program, Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), and relevant district departments were present.