District Land Use Planning, Management Committee Meeting Held In Haripur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM
Following the directive of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Thursday chaired a significant meeting of the District Land Use Planning and Management Committee in Haripur to address matters regarding land use
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Following the directive of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Thursday chaired a significant meeting of the District Land Use Planning and Management Committee in Haripur to address matters regarding land use.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Humaira Mahmood provided comprehensive briefings to the participants. During the meeting, participants were told about the progress achieved in the past month concerning land use within the district of Haripur. It was decided that actions would be continued against illegal housing schemes and land plotting to safeguard public investments.
In a significant move towards environmental conservation, TMAs were directed to establish new dumping grounds situated away from residential areas for effective garbage disposal. The selection of these sites was made contingent upon approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Furthermore, the meeting underscored the importance of enforcing regulations laid out in the Land Use and Building Control Act 2021.
It was decided that strict enforcement measures would be taken against all forms of constructions lacking approved plans.
The Land Use and Building Control Act 2021, a cornerstone legislation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provides comprehensive guidance on various aspects including the establishment of housing societies, industrial units, land plotting, and approvals of designs.
The deliberations in the meeting signify a concerted effort by the authorities to ensure sustainable development and prudent management of land resources in the district of Haripur.
In the meeting Additional Deputy Commissioners responsible for General and Finance and Planning portfolios, Assistant Commissioners, representatives from the Sub National Governance Program, Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), and relevant district departments were present.
Recent Stories
Pak, NZ T20I series online ticket booking from tomorrow
Pak-Türkiye strategize to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion
Chief Representative of CFFEX in Pakistan and PSX Director meet Finance Minister
SC conditionally allows army courts to announce reserved verdicts
12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana
Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB
PMDC’s int’l recognition ‘historic milestone’ for Pakistan’s health in ..
Secretary HUD&PHE Asad Ullah Khan visits RDA
NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-50
Interior Minister, CM KP vow to eliminate terrorism
China to surpass 1 billion 5G connections this year: GSMA
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC conditionally allows army courts to announce reserved verdicts27 minutes ago
-
12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana27 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB27 minutes ago
-
PMDC’s int’l recognition ‘historic milestone’ for Pakistan’s health industry: Ahsan Iqbal25 minutes ago
-
Secretary HUD&PHE Asad Ullah Khan visits RDA25 minutes ago
-
NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-5025 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister, CM KP vow to eliminate terrorism25 minutes ago
-
China to surpass 1 billion 5G connections this year: GSMA25 minutes ago
-
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris1 hour ago
-
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined1 hour ago
-
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again1 hour ago
-
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri1 hour ago