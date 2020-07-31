Distt admin made elaborate arrangement for Eidul Azha: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said the district administration had made elaborated arrangements to provide pleasant environment on Eidul Azha with foolproof security to congregations.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the DC said that cleanliness operation of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) would regularly be supervised during Eid days.

He said 26 points had been fixed to collect hides and the organizers would follow all terms and conditions to keep the environment clean.

He said that a control room would remain functional to receive and redress public complaints regarding the lifting of animal waste and other issue of law and order.

He appealed to the citizen to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus during Eid days and don't go out without face mask and celebrate Eid with simplicity.

He extended Eid greetings to the citizens and expressed his best wishes on joyful occasion of Eidul Azha.

He said that Eidul Azha teaches the lesson of sympathy and sacrifice and we should not forget the oppressed and depressed segments of the society on the occasion of happiness and joys.

He said burning animal foots and heads would be discouraged and monitoring teams would remain active to check this activity.

Meanwhile, the DC reached Govt General Hospital Samanabad to check availability of medical emergency services.

He checked the presence of doctors and staff, cleanliness situation, availability of medicine and anti-dengue measures. He also inquired patients and their attendants about health facilities and directed the health staff to provide the best medical treatment and take care of patients.

He said that monitoring of hospitals would continue during Eid holidays throughout the district.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner checked anti-dengue surveillanceat various points.