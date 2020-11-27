UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Re-fixes Prices Of Edible Items

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:23 PM

The district administration has refixed prices of various edible items after consultation with wholesalers and retailers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration has refixed prices of various edible items after consultation with wholesalers and retailers.

According to official sources, the revised price of bason is Rs 105-110 per kg, white Channa Rs 98-103 per kg, white Channa Desi Rs 84-88 per kg, black Channa farmi Rs 110-115 per kg, black channa desi Rs 105-110 per kg, Daal Channa Farmi Rs 105-110 per kg, Daal Chann Desi Rs 97-102 per kg, Daal Mong unwashed Rs 170-175 per kg, Daal Mash washed Rs 210-217 per kg, Daal Mash unwashed Rs 175-180 per kg, Daal Masoor Farmi Rs 120-125 per kg, Daal Masoor Desi Rs 130-135 per kg.

Rice Super Basmati (new) Rs 110-115 per kg, Super Basmati (old) Rs 120-125 per kg, Rice Adhwar (tota) Rs 35-37 per kg, Wheat flour 20 kg Rs 860, milk 90 per kg, Dahi (yogurt)Rs 95 per kg, Mutton 850 per kg, beaf Rs 400 per kg, Bread Rs 6 each, Khameri Roti Rs 7,Nan Rs 10 each.

