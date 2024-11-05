Diversion Plan for Construction Work at F-8 Exchange Chowk: ITP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has implemented a diversion plan on Tuesday due to ongoing construction work at Exchange Chowk. Motorists are advised to follow the alternative routes outlined below to ensure smooth traffic flow; a public relation officer told APP.

Traffic from 9th Avenue to Shaheen Chowk will be redirected via Ibn Sina Road (G-9 side) and the F-8 Exchange Chowk Loop to the F-10 Roundabout.

Traffic from F-10 towards Khayabane Chowk will be redirected to Shaheen Chowk.

Traffic coming from Shaheen Chowk will be routed to Nazimuddin Road via the F-8-1 Loop leading to Jinnah Avenue.

Traffic from Jinnah Avenue towards F-10 will be directed to the Tipu Chowk Loop, then to Ibn Sina Road.

Traffic from IJP Road, along with vehicles from the 9th Avenue and adjacent sectors, should use the Srinagar Highway.

Vehicles from F-6, F-7, G-6, and G-7 heading to F-10 or F-11 must also take the Srinagar Highway.

Traffic from D-12, E-11, F-10, and F-11 is advised to take Margalla Road.

Travelers from Faisal Avenue or 7th Avenue can use Margalla Road to access Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Red Zone, or the Srinagar Highway.

Traffic from G-10, G-11, G-12, G-13, and G-14 should utilize the Srinagar Highway.

Vehicles from 7th Avenue or Faisal Avenue can proceed to Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Margalla Road, or Red Zone.

Traffic in the Red Zone can access Nadra Chowk, Express Chowk, Ayub Chowk, and Margalla Road.

Citizens are requested to avoid traveling unnecessarily to the construction site.

By following traffic rules, all citizens can facilitate smoother travel.

Additional traffic updates will also be provided on ITP FM 92.4 or the ITP WhatsApp channel for public guidance./APP-rzr-mkz