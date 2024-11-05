Open Menu

Diversion Plan For Construction Work At F-8 Exchange Chowk: ITP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Diversion Plan for Construction Work at F-8 Exchange Chowk: ITP

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has implemented a diversion plan on Tuesday due to ongoing construction work at Exchange Chowk. Motorists are advised to follow the alternative routes outlined below to ensure smooth traffic flow; a public relation officer told APP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has implemented a diversion plan on Tuesday due to ongoing construction work at Exchange Chowk. Motorists are advised to follow the alternative routes outlined below to ensure smooth traffic flow; a public relation officer told APP.

Traffic from 9th Avenue to Shaheen Chowk will be redirected via Ibn Sina Road (G-9 side) and the F-8 Exchange Chowk Loop to the F-10 Roundabout.

Traffic from F-10 towards Khayabane Chowk will be redirected to Shaheen Chowk.

Traffic coming from Shaheen Chowk will be routed to Nazimuddin Road via the F-8-1 Loop leading to Jinnah Avenue.

Traffic from Jinnah Avenue towards F-10 will be directed to the Tipu Chowk Loop, then to Ibn Sina Road.

Traffic from IJP Road, along with vehicles from the 9th Avenue and adjacent sectors, should use the Srinagar Highway.

Vehicles from F-6, F-7, G-6, and G-7 heading to F-10 or F-11 must also take the Srinagar Highway.

Traffic from D-12, E-11, F-10, and F-11 is advised to take Margalla Road.

Travelers from Faisal Avenue or 7th Avenue can use Margalla Road to access Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Red Zone, or the Srinagar Highway.

Traffic from G-10, G-11, G-12, G-13, and G-14 should utilize the Srinagar Highway.

Vehicles from 7th Avenue or Faisal Avenue can proceed to Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Margalla Road, or Red Zone.

Traffic in the Red Zone can access Nadra Chowk, Express Chowk, Ayub Chowk, and Margalla Road.

Citizens are requested to avoid traveling unnecessarily to the construction site.

By following traffic rules, all citizens can facilitate smoother travel.

Additional traffic updates will also be provided on ITP FM 92.4 or the ITP WhatsApp channel for public guidance./APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Exchange Red Zone Vehicles Road Traffic Srinagar SITE Nazimuddin All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Participants of 26th National Security Workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th National Security Workshop visit NHQ

29 seconds ago
 KITE organizes training session for project implem ..

KITE organizes training session for project implementation staff

7 minutes ago
 KP Govt plans to polarize public offices

KP Govt plans to polarize public offices

31 seconds ago
 Chairman WSSC review cleanliness drive in DIKhan

Chairman WSSC review cleanliness drive in DIKhan

20 seconds ago
 ICCI, NUML unite to bridge industry -academia gap

ICCI, NUML unite to bridge industry -academia gap

22 seconds ago
 Spain unveils aid plan a week after catastrophic f ..

Spain unveils aid plan a week after catastrophic floods

25 seconds ago
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

26 seconds ago
 Interest free loan cards distributed in Ali Pur

Interest free loan cards distributed in Ali Pur

10 minutes ago
 Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani arrives in Mult ..

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani arrives in Multan

10 minutes ago
 CCP engages Law students on Competition Law at QAU

CCP engages Law students on Competition Law at QAU

10 minutes ago
 Islamic Relief arranges event to tackle violence a ..

Islamic Relief arranges event to tackle violence against women

13 seconds ago
 May-9 cases: ATC grants final opportunity to PTI f ..

May-9 cases: ATC grants final opportunity to PTI founder's counsel to present ar ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan