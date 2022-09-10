UrduPoint.com

Divisional Admin, Police Set Up Tent Village Near Gulshan-e-Shahbaz Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Divisional Admin, Police set up Tent Village near Gulshan-e-Shahbaz scheme

The Divisional Administration of Hyderabad and the Hyderabad Range police have set up a Tent Village spread over 550 acres in Tanbo Goth near Gulshan-e-Shahbaz scheme along the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district

The Tent Village's Manager Samad Mallah informed here on Saturday that the village had been divided into 16 zones, each headed by a separate administrative official dubbed as Madadgar.

He said Madadgar would be responsible to hearing demands and complaints of the temporary residents of the tents in their respective zones.

According to him, the non-governmental organizations and the well-off people could also distribute the relief items among the displaced people at the village.

He apprised that the head of each of the family living in the tents were given a token after which they were transported in the police buses to a place from where they were provided 15-day ration bags and water.

He told that a free medical camp had also been set up at the village where ambulances had also been stationed.

The manager told that an NGO was also providing two times meal to the people at the village, adding soon a school would also be set up at the village.

