Divisional administration prepared for electoral arrangements: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Dera Zafarul Islam Khattak has said the divisional administration has completed all its preparation for arrangements in connection with upcoming general elections in all its four districts.

While talking to a group of journalists here at his office, he said that all preparations has been made in four districts of the division including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower.

“Keeping in view of the security situation in the area, we have demanded extra police strength from the caretaker provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he mentioned.

Moreover, he added that the services of Pakistan Army if needed could also be obtained for security purpose during upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 08.

Replying to a question about postponement of anti-polio campaign in the area, the commissioner said the anti-polio campaign was postponed in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank due to continuous foggy weather in the area and the busy schedule of the administrative officers regarding the upcoming elections.

After the elections, the anti-polio campaign would be launched, he assured.

About poor cleanliness condition in the area, he said a comprehensive cleanliness campaign would also be started at tehsil level.

Replying to a question regarding theft of irrigation water, he said the fines have been imposed over the landlords involved in irrigation water theft from the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) while legal proceedings have also been initiated against them.

He said the administration was also making efforts to resolve different disputes between different tribes in the area including the land related disputes.

About a dispute between Mehsud and Wazir tribes in Gomal area of Waziristan, he informed that a Jirga consisting of representatives from both tribes and the respective assistant commissioners of that area held two meetings for resolving the issue. The negotiations of the Jirga have progressed in a positive manner, he said and hoped that the issue would be resolved after mutual discussions. He said the next sitting of the Jirga would be held at Commissioner office.

