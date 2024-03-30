Djibouti Govt Reiterates Resolve To Boost Pakistan Ties For Mutual Benefits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 08:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Djiboutian Secretary General of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mahmoud Ali Hassan appreciating the close bilateral ties between Pakistan and Djibouti reiterated his government's resolve to further boost bilateral cooperation for benefit of the two peoples as well as the region.
Hassan, in his address at the Pakistan Day ceremony held by the Pakistan Embassy in Djibouti, also lauded constructive role of Pakistani diaspora living in Djibouti comprising professionals, businessmen and skilled workforce.
He emphasized the need to establish strategic ties between the two countries, according to a press release received on Saturday.
The chief guest of the ceremony was Dileita Mohamed Dileita, President of the National Assembly of Djibouti.
Among other local dignitaries who attended the event were Mohamed Ali Houmed, former President of Djiboutian Parliament, the naval chief, parliamentarians including members of Pakistan-Djibouti Friendship Group, Secretary General of Foreign Affairs, members of the diplomatic corps, government officials and Pakistan community members residing in Djibouti.
The ceremony started with playing of national anthems of the two countries.
In his remarks, Pakistan’s Ambassador Shahid Ali Seehar highlighted the importance of Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, that led to the creation of Pakistan.
Paying homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan, the ambassador congratulated Pakistani community members residing in Djibouti and around the world on the Day.
At the end of ceremony, the guests were served with Iftar dinner, and the documentaries showcasing Pakistan’s rich history, culture and touristic attractions were screened.
Recent Stories
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence
Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive
Mourners express grief, anger after one week Moscow's massacre
Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan
Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Waqar Mehdi congratulates Aseefa Bhutto on her election as MNA8 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tributes to martyrs of FC9 hours ago
-
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi9 hours ago
-
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations9 hours ago
-
Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan10 hours ago
-
387 traders fined in Shaheed Benazirabad division for violating price list10 hours ago
-
GDA addresses public concerns on sewerage system installation10 hours ago
-
Minister directs swift completion of Modular Theaters at PIC10 hours ago
-
HCCI delegation calls on KP Governor10 hours ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor visits utility stores11 hours ago
-
Balochistan Food Authority signs MoU with ICCBS-Karachi University11 hours ago
-
17 injured during roof collapse at Iftar dinner11 hours ago