Doctor of Kidney Center Peshawar honored internationally

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Five research papers of renowned Associate Professor Doctor Liaqat Ali of the Kidney Center Peshawar got international recognition on Sunday.

Three research papers of this famous son of Pakistan were accepted at the World Urology Congress Barcelona, Spain and two papers at the Society International Urology Dubai. Dr. Liaqat Ali's research papers are related to the treatment of kidney and bladder cancer, treatment of kidney stones and teaching in new dimensions of the Department of Urology.

Liaqat Ali specializes in the complex operation of fistula in kidney and bladder cancer, stones, gynecology.

At the national and international levels, he has been praised for representing Pakistan in the urology departments of the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, France and other countries.

It is worth mentioning here that Dr. Liaqat Ali has previously successfully operated on the world's largest kidney tumor. Due to his more than fifty research papers, he holds a prominent position nationally and internationally.