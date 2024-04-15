Open Menu

Doctor Suspended For Sleeping During Duty Hours At Gurdwara Medical Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) A doctor assigned to the medical camp at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal has been suspended after being found asleep in his room during duty hours, on Monday.

According to sources, The incident which occurred during the ongoing Besakhi festival has prompted swift action from the officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB).

Secretary of the ETPB, Fareed Iqbal made an unannounced visit to the medical camp on Sunday evening, aimed at ensuring the smooth facilitation of Sikh pilgrims attending the holy festival.

He found the designated doctor absent from his post. Determined to investigate further, Secretary Iqbal proceeded to the doctor's room to discover him fast asleep.

The ETPB swiftly suspended the doctor and initiated departmental action against him for his negligence and failure to fulfill his responsibilities.

The authorities are committed to providing Sikh pilgrims with the highest level of care and attention during their visit to Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, reaffirming their dedication to maintaining the sanctity of this sacred occasion.

APP/nsi/378

