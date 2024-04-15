Doctor Suspended For Sleeping During Duty Hours At Gurdwara Medical Camp
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) A doctor assigned to the medical camp at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal has been suspended after being found asleep in his room during duty hours, on Monday.
According to sources, The incident which occurred during the ongoing Besakhi festival has prompted swift action from the officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB).
Secretary of the ETPB, Fareed Iqbal made an unannounced visit to the medical camp on Sunday evening, aimed at ensuring the smooth facilitation of Sikh pilgrims attending the holy festival.
He found the designated doctor absent from his post. Determined to investigate further, Secretary Iqbal proceeded to the doctor's room to discover him fast asleep.
The ETPB swiftly suspended the doctor and initiated departmental action against him for his negligence and failure to fulfill his responsibilities.
The authorities are committed to providing Sikh pilgrims with the highest level of care and attention during their visit to Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, reaffirming their dedication to maintaining the sanctity of this sacred occasion.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidates challenge election results from Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
Emergency flood control room setup at CM Secretariat14 minutes ago
-
DG HDA asks employees to improve service delivery14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter14 minutes ago
-
NHMP to launch crackdown against vehicles with extra lights14 minutes ago
-
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during by-elections: DPO Dera14 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers DG MDA24 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab approves a comprehensive development plan for Murree24 minutes ago
-
Saudi FM arrives on two-day visit24 minutes ago
-
NA session prorogued amid lack of quorum24 minutes ago
-
PNCA to organize paper cutting art exhibition on April 2224 minutes ago
-
Govt fully focused on uplift of merged districts: KP Governor34 minutes ago