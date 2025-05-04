Dolphin force arrested 47 fugitives in April

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Dolphin force arrested 30 proclaimed offenders and 17 court absconders in April.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that dolphin force played a vital role in reducing the crime rate through their extensive patrolling on roads. Dolphin Jawans nabbed 30 POs, 17 CAs, 49 illicit weapons holders and 69 drug traffickers last month.

They also recovered a heavy quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons from the possession of criminals, he added.

He said that the dolphin force apprehended 13 criminals involved in theft and robbery and recovered gold jewelry, cash, mobile phones and several stolen vehicles. The force also conducted snap checking of 109,483 individuals, 104,568 motorcycles and 18,453 vehicles whereas 9 missing children were located and safely reunited with their families in addition to providing necessary assistance to 261 people during the period, he added.