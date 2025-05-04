Open Menu

Dolphin Force Arrested 47 Fugitives In April

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Dolphin force arrested 47 fugitives in April

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Dolphin force arrested 30 proclaimed offenders and 17 court absconders in April.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that dolphin force played a vital role in reducing the crime rate through their extensive patrolling on roads. Dolphin Jawans nabbed 30 POs, 17 CAs, 49 illicit weapons holders and 69 drug traffickers last month.

They also recovered a heavy quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons from the possession of criminals, he added.

He said that the dolphin force apprehended 13 criminals involved in theft and robbery and recovered gold jewelry, cash, mobile phones and several stolen vehicles. The force also conducted snap checking of 109,483 individuals, 104,568 motorcycles and 18,453 vehicles whereas 9 missing children were located and safely reunited with their families in addition to providing necessary assistance to 261 people during the period, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

11 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

24 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

1 day ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

1 day ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

1 day ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

1 day ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan