Two Firecracker Dealers Nabbed In Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Police have arrested two firecracker dealers during a crackdown in the Ganjmandi area and seized a large quantity of illegal fireworks.

According to a police spokesperson, the arrested suspects have been identified as Bilal and Shahrukh.

Separate cases have been registered against both, and investigations are ongoing.

SP Rawal Division, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, said that those putting citizens' lives at risk through illegal fireworks will be brought to justice.

He added that the accused will be presented in court with strong evidence.

Police have intensified action against the sale of illegal fireworks to prevent any mishaps.

