Two Firecracker Dealers Nabbed In Crackdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Police have arrested two firecracker dealers during a crackdown in the Ganjmandi area and seized a large quantity of illegal fireworks.
According to a police spokesperson, the arrested suspects have been identified as Bilal and Shahrukh.
Separate cases have been registered against both, and investigations are ongoing.
SP Rawal Division, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, said that those putting citizens' lives at risk through illegal fireworks will be brought to justice.
He added that the accused will be presented in court with strong evidence.
Police have intensified action against the sale of illegal fireworks to prevent any mishaps.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dolphin force arrested 47 fugitives in April2 minutes ago
-
AJK PM visits residence of Hammad Hafeez Shaheed's father to express his condolences2 minutes ago
-
Two firecracker dealers nabbed in crackdown2 minutes ago
-
First Deputy Commissioner Peace Football League concludes in Darra Adam Khel12 minutes ago
-
SFA continues drive against adulterated tea12 minutes ago
-
AJK President condemns India for using Pahalgam false flag operation as a tool12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds mock exercise12 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM to undertake visit to Pakistan on Monday22 minutes ago
-
Education Secretary participates in panel discussion on Federal, Provincial Education Updates22 minutes ago
-
Young scientists from 71 districts selected in PARC's transparent hiring22 minutes ago
-
Two-members gang involved in street crimes busted42 minutes ago
-
Two die in Hazara Motorway accident42 minutes ago