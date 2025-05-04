AJK PM Visits Residence Of Hammad Hafeez Shaheed's Father To Express His Condolences
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Sunday visited the residence of Hammad Hafeez Shaheed's father Sardar Muhammad Hafeez to offer Fateha and extend condolences to the bereaved family.
The AJK premier was accompanied by his cabinet members including Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim and Advisor Sardar Ahmed Sagheer. Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Saeed Yousaf Khan was also present on the occasion.
It is worth mentioning here that Hammad Hafeez embraced martyrdom while fighting against Khawarij in Waziristan a month back.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dolphin force arrested 47 fugitives in April2 minutes ago
-
AJK PM visits residence of Hammad Hafeez Shaheed's father to express his condolences2 minutes ago
-
Two firecracker dealers nabbed in crackdown2 minutes ago
-
First Deputy Commissioner Peace Football League concludes in Darra Adam Khel12 minutes ago
-
SFA continues drive against adulterated tea12 minutes ago
-
AJK President condemns India for using Pahalgam false flag operation as a tool12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds mock exercise12 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM to undertake visit to Pakistan on Monday22 minutes ago
-
Education Secretary participates in panel discussion on Federal, Provincial Education Updates22 minutes ago
-
Young scientists from 71 districts selected in PARC's transparent hiring22 minutes ago
-
Two-members gang involved in street crimes busted42 minutes ago
-
Two die in Hazara Motorway accident42 minutes ago