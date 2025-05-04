Open Menu

AJK PM Visits Residence Of Hammad Hafeez Shaheed's Father To Express His Condolences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

AJK PM visits residence of Hammad Hafeez Shaheed's father to express his condolences

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Sunday visited the residence of Hammad Hafeez Shaheed's father Sardar Muhammad Hafeez to offer Fateha and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

The AJK premier was accompanied by his cabinet members including Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim and Advisor Sardar Ahmed Sagheer. Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Saeed Yousaf Khan was also present on the occasion.

It is worth mentioning here that Hammad Hafeez embraced martyrdom while fighting against Khawarij in Waziristan a month back.

