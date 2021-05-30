UrduPoint.com
Double Contingent Of Police Deputes At New Pickets In Katcha Areas

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Police overseeing an ongoing operation against gangs and bandit groups having captured Kandhkot district's katcha area and river Indus waterbed after the last week flare-up have said Saturday night they have redoubled their contingent and deputed new pickets for surveillance and to curb their movement.

According to a Sukkur police spokesperson, reinforcements have been posted near Sukkur's Katcha area and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Samoo paid visits to police parties on the operation to end the bandit siege on Sunday.

It is pertain to mention here that the anti-bandit operation along the riverbeds of Indus in Garhi Tegho village of Shikarpur district was earlier halted after it remained headless owing to reluctance from SSP Tanveer Tunio to take charge of it.

