DPM, Bangladesh's Adviser Condemn Israeli Strikes On Qatar
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 08:40 PM
DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Sunday held a pull-aside meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab Islamic summit preparatory meeting in Doha and discussed matters of mutual interest.
The ministers condemned Israeli strikes on Qatar and other Muslim nations, reaffirmed unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, and stressed the importance of unity across the Muslim Ummah.
