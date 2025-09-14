5 Officials Injured In Kala Shah Kaku Accident
September 14, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Five security personnel of squad carrying a Supreme Court judge were injured on Sunday in an accident occurred near Kala Shah Kaku, Lahore.
According to a private news channel, police said that the accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed, causing the Elite Force vehicle to overturn.
Police said that three of the injured were shifted to the hospital in critical condition.
Police confirmed that the Supreme Court judge being escorted remained safe and was immediately taken away with her security team.
The injured officials have been identified as Umar, Abdullah, and Mubashir.
The judge was traveling from Islamabad to Lahore at the time of the incident.
