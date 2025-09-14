Cricket should remain sport, not Politics: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Sunday said that cricket must be seen purely as a game of sportsmanship rather than enmity.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan maintains this spirit, unlike India, which often turns the game into a political matter.

“Victory and defeat are part of the game.

Sports should remain sports, while politics should stay in their own domains,” Abbasi stated.

He said that, ultimately, the team that delivers the best performance on the day deserves to win.

He said Pakistan has never opposed playing against India at any venue or level, but the Indian government repeatedly uses the issue for political gain.

“As a Pakistani, my prayers and wishes are with our team’s success, and we hope to defeat India,” he added.