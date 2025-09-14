Open Menu

Cricket Should Remain Sport, Not Politics: Hanif Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Cricket should remain sport, not Politics: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Sunday said that cricket must be seen purely as a game of sportsmanship rather than enmity.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan maintains this spirit, unlike India, which often turns the game into a political matter.

“Victory and defeat are part of the game.

Sports should remain sports, while politics should stay in their own domains,” Abbasi stated.

He said that, ultimately, the team that delivers the best performance on the day deserves to win.

He said Pakistan has never opposed playing against India at any venue or level, but the Indian government repeatedly uses the issue for political gain.

“As a Pakistani, my prayers and wishes are with our team’s success, and we hope to defeat India,” he added.

Recent Stories

2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Sc ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

45 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against I ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

46 minutes ago
 Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab ..

Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today

1 hour ago
 Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt throu ..

Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..

2 hours ago
 OPEC will continue to be source of global oil mark ..

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief

3 hours ago
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

4 hours ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

4 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

5 hours ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

5 hours ago
 'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan