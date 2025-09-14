Avocado Festival held to promote cultivation, raise farmer awareness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) An Avocado Festival was organized by the Hill Fruit Research Station Murree and the Agriculture Extension Department of the Punjab Agriculture Department with the aim of providing awareness to the farmers about the cultivation and benefits of this fruit.

The festival was inaugurated by Murree’s political personality Raja Abdullah Ashfaq Sarwar as the chief guest.

On this occasion, he said that the organization of the Avocado Festival in Murree is auspicious. There are vast possibilities for cultivation of avocado fruit in Murree district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, Director, Rainfed Agricultural Research Institute, Chakwal, said that avocado fruit is very beneficial. This fruit has many medical benefits. At present, the Chief Minister of Punjab has introduced an Agricultural Transformation Plan of Rs 7 billion for the Potohar region, including Murree district, which includes measures to increase the cultivation of this fruit. Farmers should cultivate avocado and earn profit. Hill Fruit Research Station Murree is providing avocado seedlings to farmers.

Avocado seedlings will also be provided in the Agriculture Transformation Plan for the Pothohar region and farmers will also be provided training on avocado cultivation and care. In the future, the orchards of this fruit will be expanded. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ziaul Hassan, Principal Scientist of Hill Fruit Research Station Murree, said that avocado seedlings are being provided to farmers. Model farms of high-value fruits will also be established in the Agriculture Transformation Plan for the Pothohar region. Apart from this, practical training will also be given to farmers. On this occasion, Syed Shahid Iftikhar, Director, Extension Department, Rawalpindi Division, said that Murree district is very suitable for the cultivation of high-value crops and fruits. Therefore, farmers should come towards the cultivation of avocado and other fruits and earn profit. At that time, the Punjab government had provided agricultural land in Murree for farmers. A fencing project has also been introduced, through which crops will be protected from wild animals. Various stalls were set up in this festival, on which avocado and its products were placed.