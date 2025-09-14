Open Menu

Ancient Coins, Artifacts Unearthed In DG Khan After Floods

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Centuries-old coins and artifacts have been discovered in the foothills of Koh-e-Suleman after monsoon floods.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, Political Assistant Amir Taimur, and Deputy Director Archaeology Salman Tanveer led a special team to Sakhi Sarwar to inspect the findings.

According to the DC, local residents voluntarily handed over nearly 400–500 ancient coins to the district administration for preservation. He said recommendations for appreciation certificates and rewards for those residents would be sent.

The coins belong to multiple eras and empires, including Mughal, Tughlaq, Sikh, Wima Dewa Kushan, Durrani, Lodhi, British, Nader Shah, Bahadur Shah Zafar, and even Central Asian and Arab dynasties.

The DC said this discovery highlights the region’s historical and cultural significance and could boost tourism, research, and local employment opportunities internationally.

Deputy Director Archaeology Salman Tanveer said further excavation and research would continue, and proposals are being prepared to develop the site as a research and tourist destination.

Political Assistant Amir Taimur praised locals for voluntarily preserving history by handing over the artifacts.

