Ancient Coins, Artifacts Unearthed In DG Khan After Floods
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Centuries-old coins and artifacts have been discovered in the foothills of Koh-e-Suleman after monsoon floods.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, Political Assistant Amir Taimur, and Deputy Director Archaeology Salman Tanveer led a special team to Sakhi Sarwar to inspect the findings.
According to the DC, local residents voluntarily handed over nearly 400–500 ancient coins to the district administration for preservation. He said recommendations for appreciation certificates and rewards for those residents would be sent.
The coins belong to multiple eras and empires, including Mughal, Tughlaq, Sikh, Wima Dewa Kushan, Durrani, Lodhi, British, Nader Shah, Bahadur Shah Zafar, and even Central Asian and Arab dynasties.
The DC said this discovery highlights the region’s historical and cultural significance and could boost tourism, research, and local employment opportunities internationally.
Deputy Director Archaeology Salman Tanveer said further excavation and research would continue, and proposals are being prepared to develop the site as a research and tourist destination.
Political Assistant Amir Taimur praised locals for voluntarily preserving history by handing over the artifacts.
Recent Stories
2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today
Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ancient coins, artifacts unearthed in DG Khan after floods2 minutes ago
-
Cricket should remain sport, not Politics: Hanif Abbasi2 minutes ago
-
PM announces waiver of August electricity bills in flood-hit areas2 minutes ago
-
Over 1.6m affected by floods in south Punjab, 32 deaths reported2 minutes ago
-
Stockpiling crackdown slashes wheat price by Rs800 per maund: Salma Butt2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 7,500 litres of adulterated milk2 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted, 6 motorcycles recovered12 minutes ago
-
Tragic road accidents claim three lives in Chiniot district12 minutes ago
-
Labourer killed at Sargodha’s stone crushing site12 minutes ago
-
DPO Mohmand suspends head constable for unethical behavior12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority cracks down on health-threatening food elements in Chiniot22 minutes ago
-
Contractor repays Rs5.2M after embezzlement probe22 minutes ago