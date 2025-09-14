Agriculture Department playing active role in flood relief operations: secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the department is playing an active role in flood relief operations in line with the directions of Punjab chief minister.

He said this while presiding over the meeting related to fold relief activities held at Agriculture House here on Sunday.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the recent floods have left negative impact on the agricultural economy.

While issuing directions he said that proper arrangements be made for the feed and fodder of animals belonging to the flood victims and that coordination with the district administration and livestock departments be further strengthened.

In addition, in areas where flood water had receded, field visits should be initiated to assess the damage to crops and infrastructure, he added.

The secretary said that guidance should also be provided regarding land rehabilitation and strategies for the next crop cultivation.

He further said that the courage, patience, contentment and spirit of the flood victims were commendable. Committees were being formed at the government level to assess damages.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to resolve the problems of the flood victims.

He made it clear that the field formations of the Agriculture department was standing shoulder to shoulder with the flood-affected people 24/7.